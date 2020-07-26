AP hospitals to be equipped with 10,000 more ventilators for Coronavirus treatment

With the Coronavirus pandemic increasing across the state, the state government is taking all measures to contain it. While 22,500 oxygen beds are already available in the state, another 10,000 beds are being procured to treatment of Coronavirus, said Health Minister Alla Nani. He said the state government was spending Rs 200 crore a month for covid control and Rs 5 crore is being spent every day for Coronavirus tests and meals and sanitation in quarantine centers.

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, State Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Ministry Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Corona Nodal Officer Krishna Babu on Saturday conducted a review on covid control measures and spoke to the media. He said, that government is focusing on reducing the number of covid deaths. The CM directed that emergency medicines should be made available in all covid hospitals and the talks with a delegation from the Indian Medical Association are going on (IMA) to recruit more doctors.

Meanwhile, on Saturday as many as 7,813 were new coronavirus cases reported and 52 Covid-19 patients succumbed while 3,208 were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged so far to 43,255 and the gross toll 985. The state now has 44,431 active cases while East Godavari continued the alarming trend by registering 1,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, its neighbouring West Godavari reported 1,012 cases.