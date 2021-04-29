AP Inter exams 2021: Candidates can download Hall tickets from today evening

AP Inter Hall tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has reiterated that there will be no change in the schedule of intermediate examinations and the examinations will be held from May 5. He said the inter-examinations were essential for the future of the students and the examinations would be conducted with due care. It has been revealed that inter-examinations will be held in the state from May 5 to 19 in this regard. Students and their parents need not worry about the conduct of the exams.

He said that students are advised to download hall tickets from 6 pm today at bie.ap.gov.in. On this occasion, the original Suresh said that government will conduct intermediate examinations in accordance with the covid guidelines and said that all the arrangements for this have been completed. He said 1452 examination centers have been set up across the state for conducting inter-examinations including additional 41 test centers compared to last year. East Godavari district has the highest number of 146 examination centers while Guntur has the lowest number of 60 examination centres.

The minister said that a Covid Special Officer has been appointed for each district. Test centers will be sanitised every day and thermal scanning would be set up at each test center. The minister clarified that the future and safety of the students is the responsibility of the government.