AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP announces Inter Re-verification results, check here

AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate has announced the re-counting and re-verification results nod first amd second year on Tuesday in the official website of the intermediate board. The candidates who applied for the same are advised to visit the website bie.ap.gov.in to check and download the results 2020.

Board of AP Board of Intermediate, AP Inter Re-verification results,AP Inter results, AP Inter,resultshas released the results of the first and second year in the month of June. However, the government in the wake of increasing cases of Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh has cancelled the supplementary examinations by passing all the students. Meanwhile, as the board has received applications for the re-counting and re-verification, the board has uploaded the results in the website.

Intermediate examinations were started on 4th March and ended on 21st March 2020 while the AP board is first one to conduct the exams before the lockdown and announce the results.