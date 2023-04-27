AP Inter Results 2023: Application for recounting and re-verification begins today

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board as invited the applications from the students for recounting and re-verification of the answer sheets.



Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on the occasion of releasing Intermediate examination results suggested that if there are any objections regarding the results of the Intermediate can be informed to the Inter Board. The students are advised to apply for recounting and re-verification from April 27 to May 6.



It has been revealed that the Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from May 24 to June 1. He said that the Intermediate Board will release the schedule for this soon.

Similarly, supplementary practical exams will be conducted from June 5 to June 9.