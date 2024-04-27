Ex CM KCR Bus tour on 4 th day

Gadwal: The former Chief minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao has Initiated a Bus tour during the parliament elections.In order to support the Nagar Kurnool parliament Contestant From the BRS party RS Praveen Kumar IPS.

The road Show has started from Vuyyala vada to Nagar Kurnool Busstand where a corner meeting has been conducted .On this occasion RS Praveen Kumar has stated that i am the son who born and brought up of this Nagar Kurnool parliament and studied hard and selected for IPS ,had been worked for 27 years and resigned for my service to serve the Telangana people with the blessings of KCR .

If I had been sent to the parliament all the poor and down trodden people's Voice will be represented there in the parliament.

Speaking on this occasion the Former CM KCR has stated that today is an auspicious day ,that the TRS party has born on today 23 years ago.

We have achieved Telangana when I was the parliament member of The Erstwhile Mahaboob Nagar.And I had achieved 5 Medica colleges in this constituency.I had felt very happy when i saw green fields of paddy every where while I was traveling in a car from Mahaboob Nagar to Gadwal.

220 farmers have been expired in various incidents due to incapable Congress government.

We have given drinking water to every house hold with mission Bhageeratha.

Raitu Bandhu has been given to every farmer in our government. is it possible to the Congress government to implement the guarantees.

He also accused the BJP party that Modi government has announced 100 schemes what is the use of those schemes.

Modi has advised me to fix metres to farmers motors.

I urge you to vote for Praveen Kumar who is not an ordinary man ,he is the fighter who had made many doctors, engeneers,IIT ians , Pilots,IAS,IPS officers through Social Welfare Residential Schools.I will not tolerate all the nonsense which is speaking by the chief minister.Iam sure we will win the elections .

The former ministers Srinivas Goud,S Niranjan Reddy, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu,Nagam Janardhan Reddy,Guvvala Balaraj and other BRS leaders were participated.