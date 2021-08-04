AP Inter supplementary exams 2021 scheduled to be held from September 15

The intermediate advanced supplementary examinations in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held from September 15 day to 23rd September 2021. The Intermediate Academic Council released its schedule on Tuesday to this extent. The intermediate first-year examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Second-year examinations from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



It is learned that the public examinations to be held in March - 2021 have been postponed due to covid and finally cancelled. The Inter Board recently announced the results for Inter-Secondary students following the recommendations of the High Power Committee to enable them to pursue higher studies. The results were announced based on the marks of the students in the tenth and inter first year. The board said it would conduct tests again for inter first-year students.

However, it is said the students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the second year results could appear for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations and the exam fee must be paid by August 17th. All students of General and Vocational courses are required to pay the fees by this August 17 except those who have previously paid the fee for the public‌ exams. The second year students who wish to appear for these examinations for improvement of marks are also not required to pay the fee again.

However, the highest marks obtained in both the tests will be considered. On the other hand, the candidates appearing for the examinations privately except Attendance will have to pay the fee. Board secretary Ramakrishna said the examination dates would not be extended further.