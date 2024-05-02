A husband who cut his wife's throat in a drun``ken stupor

Nagarkurnool: The incident took place on Thursday in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool mandal where the tied up wife was strangled to death with a knife in a drunken stupor.

According to the locals, Bhushipaga Ramulu and Jyoti from Vanapatla village got married less than 20 years ago.

Ramulu was addicted to drinking and often quarreled with Jyoti. In this order, on Thursday, Ramulu strangled Jyoti with a knife. Later he escaped from there.

The deceased had two sons. Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.