  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

A husband who cut his wife's throat in a drun``ken stupor

A husband who cut his wifes throat in a drun``ken stupor
x
Highlights

The incident took place on Thursday in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool mandal where the tied up wife was strangled to death with a knife in a drunken stupor.

Nagarkurnool: The incident took place on Thursday in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool mandal where the tied up wife was strangled to death with a knife in a drunken stupor.

According to the locals, Bhushipaga Ramulu and Jyoti from Vanapatla village got married less than 20 years ago.

Ramulu was addicted to drinking and often quarreled with Jyoti. In this order, on Thursday, Ramulu strangled Jyoti with a knife. Later he escaped from there.

The deceased had two sons. Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X