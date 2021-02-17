AP Intermediate Board has released first-year examination fee details, check here

The government of Andhra Pradesh which has provided online classes to students in the coronavirus period, is freshly preparing the sector to conduct the exam for the year 2020-21. Recently the AP Inter Board made a key announcement on examinations fees and announced details of all types of fees for Inter First Year.

According to the notification, the fee for Intermediate examination application form is stipulated at Rs. 10. The exam fee for the general course is decided at Rs. 490 while for Vocational Candidates Examination fee is stipulated at Rs. 680 and Rs. 135 for Vocational General bridge course subjects.

The backlog candidates of first year have to pay Rs. 190 for the practical examinations

The officials said that the candidates who want to appear for the exam have to pay the fees by March 1. Inter-Board officials also clarified that the deadline would not be extended. The student can pay the exam fee directly through online.