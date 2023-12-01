Live
- Hyderabad: Low turnout in T polls
- Hyderabad: Poor voter turnout in Old City
- Viksit Bharat aims to reach vulnerable sections: Governor Abdul Nazeer
- Hyderabad: K Chandrasekhar Rao, wife cast vote in Chintamadaka
- Jagan focused more on looting state than people’s welfare
- Pollsters foretell after 5 States' elections
- BJP slams state govt’s inaction on drought
- Viksit Bharat is PM’s national outreach: Nirmala
- Amit Shah, Kharge greet BSF on 59th Raising Day
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 01 December, 2023
Just In
AP Intermediate exam fee date extended till December 5
The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Council has extended the deadline for payment of fees for the Inter first and second year general and vocational public examinations.
The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Council has extended the deadline for payment of fees for the Inter first and second year general and vocational public examinations. The original deadline for fee payment without late fee was November 30, but it has now been extended by five days.
The regular and private students have until December 5 to make payment without late fee and until December 15 with a late fee of Rs.1000. The fees for various exams are as follows i.e Rs.550 for first/second year theory exams, Rs.250 for second year general and vocational practicals, Rs.150 for bridge courses, Rs.1100 for intermediate two-year theory exams, Rs.500 for vocational two-year practicals, and Rs.300 for vocational bridge course.
The students who have already taken the Inter pass improvement exams should pay Rs.1240 for arts courses and Rs.1440 for science courses in their respective colleges for two years.