AP Intermediate exams schedule likely to defer amid clash with JEE Mains exam dates

The schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examinations conducted for admission in national educational institutions has had an impact on the Intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh. The first phase of JEE examinations will be held on the same dates as the Intermediate examinations. The Intermediate Board reconsidered the examination schedule and the exercise on changing the schedule have begun. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday reviewed the situation at the secretariat. Special Principal Secretary, School Education Department B. Rajasekhar, Intermediate Board Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu, School Education Commissioner Suresh Kumar, and others participated in the review and various proposals were discussed.



JEE first phase exams will be held on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. According to the current schedule, the intermediate examinations will be held from April 8 to 28. Among these, Mathematics Paper-2A, Botany Paper-2, Civics Paper-2, Intermediate Mathematics Paper-2B, Zoology Paper-2B, History Paper-2, Physics Paper-2, Economics-2 will be held on the 16th. The JEE exams are also scheduled on the same dates. The review discussed whether to conduct these three exams on different dates. Officials believe this will disrupt students' concentration by interrupting exams.



The proposal to postpone the inter-examinations to April 22 or 23 was also discussed. The postponement of the exams is expected to have an impact on the Tenth exams scheduled from May 2 to 13. With this, they are working on a proposal to postpone the SSC exams along with the Intermediate and to hold both on different dates after April 23. The intermediate board has also discussing to prepone the examinations.

