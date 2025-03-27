AP lauded for promoting Indo-Japan economic cooperation

Sri City: The Embassy of Japan in India, in collaboration with AP government, AP Economic Development Board, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), organised a seminar on ‘Investment, Infrastructure, People-to-People Exchange & Education’ in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The event served as a crucial platform to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Japan and Andhra Pradesh, fostering investment opportunities and industrial collaboration.

The inaugural session featured insightful addresses from prominent dignitaries, including ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, Minister for Industries TG Bharath, and Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.

Ambassador ONO Keiichi praised Andhra Pradesh’s proactive approach in bolstering Indo-Japan economic cooperation and acknowledged Sri City’s role in facilitating Japanese investments. Minister Bharath reiterated the State government’s unwavering commitment to ease of doing business, industrial development, and deeper economic collaboration with Japan. He emphasised the effectiveness of AP’s Japan Connect Policy in attracting Japanese investments and establishing the state as a prime choice for Japanese companies. He highlighted the state’s proactive industrial policy.

Highlighting Sri City as the second-largest Japanese township in India, its MD Ravindra Sannareddy underscored its emergence as a preferred industrial destination for Japanese companies. He further elaborated on the deep-rooted Indo-Japan partnership in Sri City, where several leading Japanese firms have established state-of-the-art manufacturing units.

He spoke about collaborations in skill development, technology transfer, and sustainable industrialisation, which have not only strengthened economic ties but also created significant employment opportunities for the local workforce. He reaffirmed Sri City’s commitment to supporting Japanese enterprises and fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem.

The seminar concluded with a collective commitment to expand investment collaborations, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and explore new avenues in education, infrastructure, and technology, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as a key hub for Japanese businesses in India. Deputy Secretary General, FICCI Dr Gunveena Chadha and CEO of Vishwa Samudra Holdings Jithendra Nimmagadda also spoke.