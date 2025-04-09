AP launched P-4 to eradicate poverty: Swamy

Dehradun: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised that poverty eradication is achievable through the P-4 initiative, a vision-driven effort led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to eliminate poverty in the State.

The remarks came during the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ conclave held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, chaired by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar. The meeting was attended by social welfare ministers from various States across the country.

On the second day of the conclave, the AP Minister presented a detailed overview of the P-4 scheme being implemented in Andhra Pradesh. The presentation garnered keen interest from ministers and officials of other States. Speaking after the session, the Minister elaborated on CM Naidu’s vision, stating that the P-4 scheme, launched on Ugadi as part of Vision 2047, aims at economically and socially uplifting the poor. He urged the wealthiest 10 per cent of society to contribute to the development of the 20 per cent living in poverty.

Highlighting the State’s efforts, the Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh has introduced a unique ‘Eagle’ system to combat drugs and ganja, establishing dedicated Eagle police stations. De-addiction centres have also been set up in district hospitals and medical colleges.

They have been functioning efficiently. Andhra Pradesh stands out as the only State in the country providing large-scale social security pensions, offering Rs 4,000 to the elderly and Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 15,000 to the differently-abled - unmatchedby any other State.

The Minister outlined additional initiatives, including sanitation management through mission-based programmes in collaboration with the Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments. Under the PMAY housing scheme, the State government supplements the Central aid by providing an additional Rs 75,000 for STs and Rs 50,000 for SCs. He also requested the Central government to increase funding under the PM Adarsh Gram Yojana from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 75 lakh per village.

To address health challenges, the State is working with the Union Health Ministry to install specialised equipment in medical colleges for early detection of autism and hearing impairments in newborns. Identity cards are being issued to the elderly and transgender individuals, while old-age homes are being established across all districts.

Repairs worth Rs 143 crore are underway in welfare hostels and self-employment opportunities are being facilitated through the SC Corporation. In his address, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Central government for its support in the State’s development efforts, underscoring AP’s commitment to uplifting its marginalised communities.