AP legislative council: Chairman dismisses YSRCP's adjournment motion
In ongoing sessions of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly, a significant development emerged in the Legislative Council regarding fee reimbursement arrears. Minister Nara Lokesh addressed an adjournment motion that was ultimately rejected by the Council Chairman. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had put forward a motion concerning the pending fee reimbursement arrears, but it was dismissed, leading to a call for further discussion from the ruling party.
During the session, Lokesh expressed his readiness to engage in a debate on the issue, challenging the YSRCP to discuss the alleged 4,000 crores in fee reimbursement arrears attributed to the previous YSRCP government.
Meanwhile, the Chairman appeared confused amid the arguments surrounding the rejected adjournment motion, leading to accusations of impropriety in the members' conduct. The session underscored the ongoing tensions surrounding fee reimbursement issues in the state.