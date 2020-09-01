AP Legislative Council chairman MA Shariff tests positive for coronavirus

Most of the leaders in Andhra Pradesh are affected by coronavirus one by one. Off late, Legislative Council Chairman Shariff joined the party by testing positive for coronavirus after the doctors did a test. Sharif is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad while MLCs and TDP leaders wished Sharif a speedy recovery. Corona has already infected many MPs and MLAs. However, due to the good recovery rate, there is serious threat from virus.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus tests were performed on 56,490 new people in the Andhra Pradesh where 10,004 people reported of testing positive for coronavirus. With 85 new corona deaths being recorded, the total number of coronavirus deaths recorded so far in the state has reached 3,969. 8,772 people have recovered from the corona on Tuesday, with which 3,30,526 people have recovered from coronavirus so far in the state and there are 1,00,276 active cases. The total number of coronavirus positive cases registered so far in the state is 4,34,771.

Over a thousand corona positive cases have been reported in four districts in AP in the last 24 hours. East Godavari district recorded the highest number of 1383 cases while West Godavari (1142), Nellore (1086) and Srikakulam (1086) districts.