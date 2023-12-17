AP likely to receive rains amid surface circulation in southwest Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological department has issued a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh as surface circulation has formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, leading to easterly winds blowing from the sea over Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas.

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions today. However, the north coastal Andhra is expected to have a dry climate.

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains in Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, Sri Satya Sai, Bapatla, Guntur, Prakasam, Tirupati, and Kadapa districts in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the cold weather has intensified in coastal areas, Rayalaseema agency areas, and suburbs with night temperatures are expected to be normal or slightly lower by one or two degrees.

In areas like Paderu, Chintapalli, and Araku, people are already experiencing discomfort due to snow during the night and morning. The cold weather has become more severe since the cyclone, with temperatures dropping significantly in these regions. Additionally, fog is also affecting visibility, causing problems for motorists.