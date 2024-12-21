AP Liquor Prices Slashed: 11 Companies to Reduce Rates After Coalition Government's New Policy

During the YSRCP regime, desired liquor brands were not available, and prices were not affordable. However, good days have arrived for loyal liquor lovers after the coalition government came to power.

As promised during the elections, the coalition government has made good brands available. Despite this, some disappointment remains among liquor lovers, as the prices did not decrease as expected.

Now, there is festive news for liquor lovers: about 11 companies in Andhra Pradesh are set to reduce liquor prices.

Reports indicate that some companies, which had heavily increased the base price of liquor during the previous YSRCP government, have now decided to lower the prices on their own.

These 11 companies have reportedly reduced their base prices in response to demand from liquor lovers after the coalition government introduced a new liquor policy and placed orders in a transparent manner. The MRP (Maximum Retail Price) will be reduced by up to Rs. 30 per quarter, depending on the respective brands.