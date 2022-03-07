AP Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi organised Women's Day celebrations and felicitated prominent women from different fields

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi organised International Women's Day celebrations and felicitated prominent women from different fields here on Monday.

Samithi president Tella Aruna presided over the programme while general secretary Beeram Aruna invited the guests. The chief guest at the programme, Joint Collector K Krishnaveni said that present-day women have a great perspective on life and wished that every woman will have a positive spirit and encourage herself to achieve greater heights in their career.

Disha police station CI Krishna Reddy said that the police department is working for the safety and protection of women and advised them to utilise the services under Disha's initiative.

Dr Chapala Santha Kumari said the physical health of women depends on their psychological health and advised them to take measures to keep them calm and happy.

Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi felicitated Suman TV anchor Silpika, Dr Bhramaramba Sameera of Arogyalayam in Vijayawada, AP Sangeeta Kalakarula Samakhya president Elchuri Ananthalakshmi, Suryasri Divyangula Trust chairperson Syed Shahnaz, officer in RTC Sayana Begam as part of the Women's Day celebrations and appreciated their services.