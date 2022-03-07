  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi organised Women's Day celebrations and felicitated prominent women from different fields

Prominent women from different fields felicitated by AP Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi members as part of International Womens Day celebrations in Ongole on Monday
x

Prominent women from different fields felicitated by AP Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi members as part of International Women's Day celebrations in Ongole on Monday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi organised International Women’s Day celebrations and felicitated prominent women from different fields here on Monday.

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi organised International Women's Day celebrations and felicitated prominent women from different fields here on Monday.

Samithi president Tella Aruna presided over the programme while general secretary Beeram Aruna invited the guests. The chief guest at the programme, Joint Collector K Krishnaveni said that present-day women have a great perspective on life and wished that every woman will have a positive spirit and encourage herself to achieve greater heights in their career.

Disha police station CI Krishna Reddy said that the police department is working for the safety and protection of women and advised them to utilise the services under Disha's initiative.

Dr Chapala Santha Kumari said the physical health of women depends on their psychological health and advised them to take measures to keep them calm and happy.

Mahila Abhyudaya Samithi felicitated Suman TV anchor Silpika, Dr Bhramaramba Sameera of Arogyalayam in Vijayawada, AP Sangeeta Kalakarula Samakhya president Elchuri Ananthalakshmi, Suryasri Divyangula Trust chairperson Syed Shahnaz, officer in RTC Sayana Begam as part of the Women's Day celebrations and appreciated their services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X