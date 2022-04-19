AP minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy denies differences with anyone in the party

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing and Food Processing Minister Kakani Govardhan reddy said all the party leaders were working together and made clear that he had no differences with anyone in the party. He said some flexi were torn down to increase the differences between the two people and opined that no one would intentionally remove the flexes.



Further speaking in the differences between MLA Anil Kumar Yadav, Kakani said neither he would tear Anil Kumar's flexi nor the latter would do with me. Responding to the theft in the court, Kakani Govardhan Reddy recalled that Somireddy had filed a case against him in 2017, which was ruled out by the court stating that it would not be a proper case as the chargesheet was filed twice during the tenure of the TDP government. He said the chargesheet was filed when YSRCP came to power and made clear that he doesn't need to commit thefts.

The minister raises suspicion that some people have plotted the plan out of western interests. He said the TDP should seek a CBI inquiry through the High Court if it has any doubts on the theft case.