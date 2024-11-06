Live
- PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump, says let’s work together for betterment of people, global peace
- AP Minister Lokesh Felicitated on Successful Visit to America
- Ex-Novak Djokovic coach Goran Ivanisevic to coach Elena Rybakina from start of 2025 season
- J&K: Search operation continues in Bandipora, terrorist killed in Kupwara
- IPL mega auction: Ben Stokes opts out, James Anderson lists himself at INR 1.25 crore
- AP High Court dismisses bail petition of former MP Nandigam Suresh in Murder Case
- iPhone SE 4 Set for 2025 Launch: Expected Upgrades
- Coolie: Rajinikanth Shines in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Thriller
- US Election: Trump clinches win in three swing states
- AP Cabinet Approves Land Grabbing Prohibition Draft Bill
Just In
AP Minister Lokesh Felicitated on Successful Visit to America
Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh, fresh from a successful week-long investment mission in the United States, received a warm welcome from his fellow ministers during a felicitation ceremony at his Undavalli residence
Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh, fresh from a successful week-long investment mission in the United States, received a warm welcome from his fellow ministers during a felicitation ceremony at his Undavalli residence. The gathering recognized his significant efforts in attracting investments and instilling confidence among industrialists in the state.
During the event, Lokesh expressed appreciation for the challenges faced by all stakeholders in their quest to bolster investment in the region. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth, which he described as vital for the state's economic development.
His colleagues lauded Lokesh’s dedication and hard work, highlighting that his initiatives could play a pivotal role in positioning the state as a leading investment hub. The ministers regarded his recent endeavors as potentially transformative, underscoring the collective ambition to make the state number one in attracting investments.