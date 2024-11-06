AP Minister Lokesh Felicitated on Successful Visit to America

Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh, fresh from a successful week-long investment mission in the United States, received a warm welcome from his fellow ministers during a felicitation ceremony at his Undavalli residence. The gathering recognized his significant efforts in attracting investments and instilling confidence among industrialists in the state.

During the event, Lokesh expressed appreciation for the challenges faced by all stakeholders in their quest to bolster investment in the region. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth, which he described as vital for the state's economic development.

His colleagues lauded Lokesh’s dedication and hard work, highlighting that his initiatives could play a pivotal role in positioning the state as a leading investment hub. The ministers regarded his recent endeavors as potentially transformative, underscoring the collective ambition to make the state number one in attracting investments.