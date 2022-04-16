AP Minister loses cool, thrashes party activist

Srikakulam: In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday lost his cool and reportedly thrashed a YSRCP activist during his visit to Srikakulam.

According to the sources, Minister Dharmana visited Srikakulam to attend a meeting hosted by the party leaders to congratulate him after securing Ministry in the AP Cabinet.

The incident took place when the Minister is interacting with the party activists while going to the meeting venue. He lost his cool on the party activist after he didn't leave his hand even after a couple of minutes. Now, the video is going viral on social media and receiving mixed reactions from the netizens.