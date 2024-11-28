AP minister Savita pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotibapule on Death Anniversary

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotibapule, a beacon of hope for the marginalized community, the Honorable Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Handlooms and Textiles, S. Savita, paid heartfelt tributes by honoring his portrait in Tirupati.

Minister Savita highlighted the significant and exemplary contributions of Mahatma Jyotibapule towards uplifting the weaker sections of society. She emphasized that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to following in his footsteps by implementing extensive measures for the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs).

"The NDA coalition government has prioritized the needs of BCs, significantly pushing their upliftment," stated Minister Savita. She reiterated that the government is determined to complete 70 to 80 percent of the pending works related to BC hostels and residential facilities, adhering to the guidelines set by the Chief Minister.

In a robust financial commitment, the coalition government has allocated ₹39,000 crores for the welfare of BCs for the financial year 2024-25. The government is also actively taking steps to provide financial assistance and promote self-employment among BCs, aiming to empower them as aspiring entrepreneurs.

As the community remembers the noble efforts of Mahatma Jyotibapule, the government's ongoing initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to uplift and support Backward Classes in the state.