AP ministers distribute ex-gratia to kin of Vijayawada fire accident case

The government of Andhra Pradesh has provided compensation to the families of those killed in the Vijayawada Swarna Palace fire accident. On Tuesday, state ministers Alla Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, Kodali Nani and district collector Imtiaz Ahmed handed over compensation cheques of worth Rs 50 lakh to the each affected families. He warned that strict action would be taken if private hospitals operate covid care centers without permission and safety standards.

A fire broke out at the Ramesh covid Hospital set up at the Vijayawada Swarna Palace two weeks ago leaving 10 people killed in the incident. Police have already arrested three people in connection with the incident. Ramesh Babu, the chairman of the Ramesh Hospital, and Srinivas Babu, the owner of the Swarna Palace, carried out a flurry of activities. The trial of the case was also expedited.

Vijayawada CP Srinivasan made a key statement regarding this case. If the information of key persons in this case has offered Rs. One lakh. It has been announced that special teams will be sent to Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in connection with the case.