AP Monthly Roundup: Here Are The Programs Taken Up By YSRCP Govt. In September

Post lockdown, September month has become one of the crucial periods of the year so far. As the Covid-19 cases came down drastically, mostly the life has come to normal as the vaccination process is going at a rapid speed. Even in Andhra Pradesh, the vaccination process is going at a brisk pace! Let us check out the other developments in the state in September.



AP completes vaccination for 4 crore people

The Andhra Pradesh state has carried out the Vaccination process at a brisk pace and completed vaccination for four crore people including first and second dose. On the other hand, the cases have seen a drastic fall from the last couple of weeks.

YS Jagan releases incentives to industries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released incentives of Rs 1,124 crore to the MSME, spinning and textile industries. He released the funds from his camp office on Friday virtually. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the initiative was taken to support small-scale industries. "We are providing job opportunities to 10 lakh people and investors to invest in the state," he said.

YS Jagan launches two day Vanijya Utsav 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the 'Vanijya Utsav-2021' program in Vijayawada aimed at enhancing the state's trade exports. Later, CM Jagan visited the stalls set up at the event and sought various details regarding the products. The chief minister had released the AP Export Road Map Brochure and launched an e-portal specifically for exports.

SHRC office inaugurated in Kurnool

The office of the State Human Rights Commission (HRC) in Kurnool was inaugurated by its chairman Justice M Seetarama Murthy. He later spoke to the media and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ministers for setting up the Human Rights Commission. Due to time constraints, a temporary office has been set up at the Kurnool State Guest House.

YS Jagan launches American Corner in Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated the 'American Corner' centre set up at Andhra University (AU) in a virtual manner. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "I am happy that the American Corner has been set up at Andhra University, which will be very useful for students." He said the American Corner was started in Visakhapatnam after Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.