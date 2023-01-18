AP moves SC against HC stay on GO No 1

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the temporary suspension of the GO No 1 issued by the government recently. The GO imposes restrictions on holding of rallies, roadshows and public meetings in the state.

The government said that they had issued the GO following two incidents -- one in Kandukuru and the other in Guntur -- where about 10 people had died in stampedes during the meetings organized by the Opposition TDP.

Calling it as violation of the rights of Opposition party and an Act to suppress the voice of the Opposition, CPI state secretary Ramakrishna filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court. The petitioner pointed out that it was a very old Act of 1861 and according to it the Act was not applicable for the areas which were under the Madras Presidency which includes Andhra Pradesh.

He further said as per Section 30(2) of the Police Act, they can only regulate the crowds during processions, rallies and meetings but cannot impose ban like conditions.

The High Court after hearing the arguments of the petitioner and the government suspended the GO till January 23.