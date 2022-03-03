AP mulls moving Supreme Court

Vijayawada: The State government is contemplating to challenge the AP High Court order in the Supreme Court on the implementation of Amaravati Masterplan and continuation of development activities in the region.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have discussed the issue with party leaders and officials. It is said that the State government has decided to discuss with legal experts before taking a decision on moving the apex court.

As the Assembly budget session is scheduled to be held from March 7, the State government is said to be discussing the developments on the Amaravati Capital issue from all angles.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana reiterated that the State government was committed to the decentralisation of administration and three-capital system.

He said the State government will introduce revised three-capital bill in the Assembly soon.

However, he did not say when it is likely to be brought before the Assembly.

The Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena, BJP, Congress and Communist Parties welcomed the judgement as a victory of five crore people of the State.