AP mulls ordinance to implement GPS

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to issue an ordinance for the implementation of the Government Pension Scheme (GPS) in the place of present Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Declaring this on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that out of the two pending DAs, July 2022 DA will be disbursed as Dasara gift to the employees. He made these announcements at the 21st state council meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Associations (APNGOA) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.



The CM said the salary bill of the employees had gone up from Rs 1,100 crore in the past to Rs 3,300 crore now.

The council meeting was attended by state government employees, contract employees and outsourcing employees. Responding to the request made by the APNGOs Association, Jagan announced special casual leave of five days for women employees working in the Medical and Health department. He further assured to regularise the services of 53,000 contract employees working in the Medical and Health department and other departments.

He said the employees are the bridge between government and the people and they have to implement all welfare schemes. It is they who had taken the schemes to the grassroots level, he said, adding that because of the unique village and ward secretaries’ concept, the government employees are now seen in every village and playing important role in the implementation of welfare schemes. The CM alleged that the previous TDP government did not do justice to the state government employees and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had a very low opinion about the government employees. He had ruined all the institutions of the state, Jagan said.