AP Municipal Elections results: Jana Sena to be crucial in Mydukuru municipality as no party has got majority

Kadapa: An interesting situation prevailing in Mydukuru Municipality with the Janasena which has bagged 1 ward in the elections going to play crucial in deciding the fate of political parties.

There are total 24 wards in the Mydukuru Municipality. Following no unanimous election both YSR Congress TDP have contested for all wards and Janasena party has contested for some wards with the electoral alliance of BJP.

In the counting held on Sunday TDP has won 12 wards, YCP bagged 11 wards. JSP got victory in single ward(1 ward). As per the results TDP won the Mydukuru municipality.

Meanwhile the strength of YSR Congress which has actually won 11 wards have increased its strength up to 13 following having votes Mydukuru MLA and Kadapa MP as ex officio members. In this circumstances role of JSP is crucial in Mydukuru municipality.