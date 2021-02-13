AP Panchayat elections 2021: Polling for second phase grama panchayat elections begins 20% polling registered

Guntur: The Polling for the second phase of gram panchayat elections began to elect 166 sarpanches and 1206 ward members in Narasaraopet division of Guntur district on Saturday. The Polling started on a dull note, slowly picking. Women, youth, elders actively participated in the polling and exercised their franchise. So far no untoward incident was reported. Polling is going on peacefully.

The District administration set up webcasting at problematic and sensitive polling centres.

Joint collector P Prasanti visited polling centre at Jonnalagadda and examined the polling process. She said that so far 20 per cent of voters cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Tension prevailed at Pamidipadu village, when YSRCP and TDP leaders indulged in an altercation. The police brought the situation under control.