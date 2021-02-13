X
AP Panchayat elections 2021: Second phase of polling started peacefully

Voters stand in ququeline for voting in Pamarru village of Krishna district.

Highlights

The second phase of polling started in Krishna district in Gudivada revenue division.

Vijayawada: The second phase of polling started in Krishna district in Gudivada revenue division.

Voters exercise their franchise in 211 village panchayat in the mandals of Gudivada mandal, Gudlavalleru, Pedaparupudi, Nandivada, Pamarru, Kalidindi, Kaikaluru, Mandavalli and Mudinepalli.

The officials have made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of elections. By 8 p.m. seven per cent of polling registered in the revenue division.

The polling will end at 3.30 and counting of votes will begin at 4 p.m. A total of 1725 polling centres are arranged and 5294 polling staff is on duty.

