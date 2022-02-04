AP Pavilion at Dubai Expo to attract investments: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the Dubai Expo-2022, to be held from February 11 to 17, is aimed at attracting foreign investments into the state, said minister for industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



A large team of officials of the industries department headed by Goutham Reddy representing Andhra Pradesh would attend the expo at Dubai.

The minister addressed the officials of the department through video conference here on Thursday.

Industries principal secretary Karikala Vallavan informed the minister that several food processing and transporting companies evinced interest to invest in the state and efforts were on to attract more companies.

APIIC managing director and also the CEO of the AP Export Development Board Javvadi Subrahmanyam informed the minister that arrangements are in place at the AP Pavilion which is part of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo. The pavilion will showcase MSME Park, fishing harbours, education, tourism and medical tourism, IT and ports and other facilities available in the state, he said.

Goutham Reddy instructed the officials to organise cultural programme to depict the rich cultural heritage of the state. Javvadi Subrahmanyam informed the minister said that cultural programmes were developed with the help of APNRT. Pavilion audio-visual programme, with good background music and English subtitles, was prepared to depict the ease-of-doing business in AP in order to attract investments.

The minister told the officials to arrange the toys from Kondapalli and Yetikoppaka to present to the foreign guests.

Joint director V R V R Naik would personally supervise the pavilion.

The meeting prepared the itinerary of the programme. Starting with February 13, there would be cultural programme with the help of Telugu Diaspora to depict Telugu culture. There would be a round table meeting with industrialists on February 14 followed by a road show. On the same evening, a massive meeting would be arranged with 250 industrialists and investors. On February 15, a B2G (business to government) meeting would be arranged with various Emirate companies.

Indian Ambassador to Emirates would facilitate a meeting of Mubadala (a catalyst for Abu Dhabi's economic diversification).

There would be 12 large screens at Andhra Pavilion to inform the important issues including chemical and petrochemical industries to the visitors.

Joint director Indira, APIIC executive director Sudarsan Babu also participated.