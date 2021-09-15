AP PGCET 2021 notification released: Submission of applications to begin today

AP PGCET 2021: The Board of Higher Education in Andhra Pradesh has given notification to conduct the PGCET entrance examinations for admissions into various Post Graduate courses in the state. Kadapa Yogi Vemana University has taken up the responsibility to conduct the PGCET.

As part of that, AP has released a PGCET notification‌ and is expected to accept the applications online from today i.e Wednesday.

The registration fee for OC students is stipulated at Rs 850, followed by Rs 750 for BCs and Rs.650 for SC, ST, and Physically Challenged. The deadline for online applications is slated as September 30.

However, the final date for submission of application with a late fee of Rs. 200 is slated on October 4 and the deadline is October 8 with an additional fee of Rs 500. The PGCET test will be held on October 22. The online entrance exam will cover 127 courses including MA, M.Com, M.Sc, etc.