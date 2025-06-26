AP police bag award for passport verifications

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh State Police has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Certificate of Recognition’ by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its exemplary performancein passport application verification during the Financial Year 2024–25.

The award was presented during the 13th Passport Seva Divas celebrations at the Passport Officers’ Conference – 2025, held from June 23 to 25 in New Delhi, to mark the enactment of the Passport Act, 1967.

Recognising the critical role of police verification in passport issu-ance, the MEA adjudged AP police as one of the best performing agencies across the coun-try, acknowledging its efficient and timely completion of 6.25 lakh Police Verification Re-ports within a record three-day window.