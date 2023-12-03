AP police register counter case against TS cops

Narasaraopet(Palnadu): Andhra Pradesh police registered acounter case against Telangana state police at Nagarjunsagar police station on Saturday. Based on the complaint of ASI Somala Naik, Nagarjunasagar police registered the case under the Section 447,341 ,427, of IPC against the TS police.

It may be noted that TS police registered a case against AP police in the TS for taking 13 gates of Nagarjunsagar into their control and releasing the water forcibly from the dam into Nagarjunsagar right canal. The police officials of both states held discussions on Friday to resolve the problem.

Following the instructions of the Central government, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took the Nagarjunsagar project into its control late on Friday night.

The Andhra Pradesh government is releasing the water from Nagarjunsagar dead storage level to right canal to meet the drinking water needs of people of Palnadu district while the TS government is releasing water to the left canal.

Meanwhile, water in the dead storage of the reservoir is depleting. It may be mentioned the Krishna River Board Management has already allocated water to AP. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are criticising the AP government for not taking action till December 1 and then ‘enacting a drama’ allegedly to benefit BRS government in the TS on polling day.