Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on playing dual roles in 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'

Mumbai: Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who plays dual roles in the recently released streaming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', has opened up on portraying two distinct characters in her web shows.
The actress isn't new to playing dual characters in a single. It started with the superhit streaming series 'Sacred Games', where she embodied two distinct personas of Jameela and Zoya. Then again she took up dual roles in 'Chutzpah' where she played Sara and Wild Butterfly, each character etched with unique traits and mannerisms.
In 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', she plays Netra, who goes undercover in Pakistan as Fahima.
The actress is receiving praise for her command over the 'Urdu' language and the action sequences.
The show deals with the aftermath of the devastating Pulwama attacks, and a mission which involves rescuing a captured pilot amid a backdrop of hybrid warfare and Pakistan's manipulation of global media, all while revealing the deceitful tactics of the neighbouring country.
Talking about her relationship with dual roles, the actress said, "Playing two characters in the same series is a thrilling challenge. As an actor you always want a challenging role with layers and so you delve deeper into the psychology of each character. It may look seamless on the screen, but a lot of effort goes into it."
She further mentioned, "From the language to your looks, to how you move, everything needs to be prepped well so that the audiences can see the difference between the characters and can connect with each one differently."
The show is currently streaming on JioCinema.