Father of youth who died during weight loss surgery urges TN Health Minister to speed up probe

Chennai: Father of the 24-year-old youth, who died during weight loss surgery in a private hospital in Chennai, on Saturday urged TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian to speed up the probe into the matter.

After deceased's father Durai Selvanathan met Ma Subramanian and requested him to speed up the probe, the minister called up the state Director of Medical Health and Rural services and directed the official for urgent action in the matter.

Talking to IANS, Ma Subramanian said, "The Health department is already probing the matter, and after the father of the deceased met me, I have called upon the officials and asked them to speed up the probe and to submit a report at the earliest."

The state government had ordered a probe on Thursday and constituted a six-member team under the Directorate of Medical Health and Rural Services after Hemachandran died on Tuesday during the surgery.

Hemachandran (24), a native of Puducherry, had come to a private hospital in Pammal for weight loss surgery.

The family had immediately registered a complaint at the Shankar Nagar Police station alleging medical negligence following which the state government constituted a six-member committee under the supervision of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

Durai, in his petition to the state health minister, said that his son consulted Dr. Peringo and was persuaded by the latter to proceed with the surgery.

Durai said that the doctor demanded Rs 8 lakh for the surgery but the family was hesitant to proceed with the process.

However, as his son was insistent, the family agreed to move forward with the surgery.

He said, "We were not very keen to go ahead with the surgery but the doctor and other medical staff persuaded my son and told him that the doctor was also consulting at Jain hospital in Pammal, Chennnai, and that the surgery could be done at a lesser rate."

Durai said that in March 2024, they consulted Peringo and the surgery was conducted on April 22. During surgery, Hemachandran developed complications and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Jain Hospital.

However, after Hemachandran developed further complications, he was shifted to another hospital where he succumbed to death on April 23.

Durai told the minister that his son died due to the "negligence" of the doctor and prompt action should be taken against the doctor and the hospital.

Tamil Nadu health department officials told IANS that they would take action after a report was obtained from the concerned hospital.