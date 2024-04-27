Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on playing dual roles in 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'
- Father of youth who died during weight loss surgery urges TN Health Minister to speed up probe
- RSP leader writes to Calcutta HC Chief Justice seeking action against Abhishek Banerjee for 'anti-judiciary' remarks
- BJP, Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP in Punjab
- BJP fields 26/11 counsel Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central; drops Poonam Mahajan
- All to play for in Bhopal as Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 conclude
- S. Korea medical crisis: New head of doctors' association vows war
- IPL 2024: Sensational knocks by Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs carry Delhi Capitals to 257/4 vs MI
- Heat wave sweeps across Odisha
- ED's claims on evidence destruction ‘baseless’, arrest ‘politically motivated’: CM Kejriwal in affidavit to SC
Just In
Heat wave sweeps across Odisha
There seemed to be no respite from heat wave in Odisha with State capital Bhubaneswar recording 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Bhubaneswar: There seemed to be no respite from heat wave in Odisha with State capital Bhubaneswar recording 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Weather scientist Umashaknar Dash said the temperature in Bhubaneswar crossed 44 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. Bhubaneswar was followed by Jharsuguda which recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius, Rourkela at 42.5, Chandbali 42.4 and Sambalpur 42.1 degrees Celsius.
The IMD issued a red warning (be alert) for different areas for Saturday and said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions may prevail in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Cuttack districts. The IMD has also urged people not to come out of their houses between 11 am and 3 pm as hot and intense humid condition prevails in most parts of the State.