Heat wave sweeps across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There seemed to be no respite from heat wave in Odisha with State capital Bhubaneswar recording 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Weather scientist Umashaknar Dash said the temperature in Bhubaneswar crossed 44 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. Bhubaneswar was followed by Jharsuguda which recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius, Rourkela at 42.5, Chandbali 42.4 and Sambalpur 42.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD issued a red warning (be alert) for different areas for Saturday and said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions may prevail in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Cuttack districts. The IMD has also urged people not to come out of their houses between 11 am and 3 pm as hot and intense humid condition prevails in most parts of the State.