Live
- Chief Minister to inaugurate a host of facilities at AU campus
- Delhi government to launch dengue awareness campaign: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Govt busy in transfer scam: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai
- 'Ensure BJP wins MP Assembly polls with full majority': Shah tells booth-level workers in Indore
- Electric retrofitting of autos need of the hour
- Tourist board overturns
- 1 killed, 35 injured in blast in Pakistan
- New rules in Telugu ‘Bigg Boss 7;’ making show much interesting
- Dil Raju panel wins TFCC elections
- AP police rescue puppies stranded in flood and unites with mother dog in NTR district
Just In
Chief Minister to inaugurate a host of facilities at AU campus
Delhi government to launch dengue awareness campaign: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Govt busy in transfer scam: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai
'Ensure BJP wins MP Assembly polls with full majority': Shah tells booth-level workers in Indore
Electric retrofitting of autos need of the hour
Tourist board overturns
AP police rescue puppies stranded in flood and unites with mother dog in NTR district
The police immediately rescued the puppies, cleaned them off, and reunited them with their mother.
The recent heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh caused chaos and led to floods in the NTR district. The police have been actively involved in rescuing people trapped in the floodwaters and relocating them to safer places.
During one such rescue operation, a dog caught the attention of the police. The dog seemed distressed and was trying to communicate something to the police. Intrigued, the police decided to follow the dog, who led them to a flooded house. Inside the house, they discovered a puppies stuck in the mud due to the floodwaters. The police immediately rescued the puppies, cleaned them off, and reunited them with their mother.
The heartwarming incident was captured on video, and the police shared it on social media along with a song that reflected the love of a mother. The video quickly went viral, garnering appreciation from animal lovers who praised the police for their compassion and assistance.
The State DGP, KV Rajendranath Reddy, commended the Vijayawada city police for their humane actions towards animals. This incident serves as an example of the empathy and kindness displayed by the police force in Andhra Pradesh.