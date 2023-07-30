AP police rescue puppies stranded in flood and unites with mother dog in NTR district

The recent heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh caused chaos and led to floods in the NTR district. The police have been actively involved in rescuing people trapped in the floodwaters and relocating them to safer places.

During one such rescue operation, a dog caught the attention of the police. The dog seemed distressed and was trying to communicate something to the police. Intrigued, the police decided to follow the dog, who led them to a flooded house. Inside the house, they discovered a puppies stuck in the mud due to the floodwaters. The police immediately rescued the puppies, cleaned them off, and reunited them with their mother.

#APPolice rescued puppies stranded in flood water: In #NTR(D) due to massive floods loomed the puppies were trapped in a house. Cops realized the distress of mother #dog for her children. They immediately rescued them&safely brought them to their mother&showed humanity.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UdA8KD99XD — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) July 30, 2023

The heartwarming incident was captured on video, and the police shared it on social media along with a song that reflected the love of a mother. The video quickly went viral, garnering appreciation from animal lovers who praised the police for their compassion and assistance.

The State DGP, KV Rajendranath Reddy, commended the Vijayawada city police for their humane actions towards animals. This incident serves as an example of the empathy and kindness displayed by the police force in Andhra Pradesh.