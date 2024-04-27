BRS will bounce back, says KTR on party formation day

BRS Working President KTR expressed confidence in his party's ability to come back to power in the upcoming elections during a speech on the occasion of the party's foundation day. Speaking at the unveiling of the BRS party flag at Telangana Bhavan, KTR emphasized the struggles and goals that the party has faced in the fight for Telangana statehood.

KTR praised the leadership of KCR, the founder of the party, for his dedication to the cause of forming Telangana state through democratic means. He highlighted the hard work and perseverance that KCR and the party have shown in the face of opposition and conspiracies to achieve statehood in 2014.



Despite losing in the 2023 elections, KTR expressed hope that BRS will come back to power and continue the work of development in Telangana. He thanked the people for their support and sacrifice over the years and promised to continue fighting for the state with their inspiration.



With BRS expanding into other states like Maharashtra, KTR reiterated that the party is ready to face any challenges and insults in its quest to serve the people of Telangana. With the support of the people, KTR believes that BRS will once again lead the state to progress and success in the upcoming elections.