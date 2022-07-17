AP police tops in using most advanced technology, wins 14 medals

The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has stood first in the country in the use of the most advanced technology. Recently, it won 14 awards in the awards announced under Governance Now-2022. Four Police Headquarters, Visakhapatnam City, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa District Police Divisions got one award each, NTR and Tirupati districts got two awards each.

On this occasion, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said on Saturday that the AP Police Department continues to be the leader in the use of technology in the country, and the achievement of a total of 189 national awards in a short span of time is proof of the performance of their department. He said that whatever technology is used, it will be meaningful only when its uses are provided at the field level and prompt justice is given to the people. CM YS Jagan's direction is behind this success. He thanked the CM on this occasion and said that he is working to set the AP Police Department as an example for other states.

While Srikakulam Community Policing, Visakhapatnam City Women Security, Kakinada Strategic Response Centre, NTR E-Policing Initiative, Road Safety and Traffic Management, Prakasam Surveillance and Monitoring, Chittoor use of Technology in Crime Detection, Tirupati Women Security, Policing Initiative Technology, Kadapa Command and Control Division won the awards, the Police Headquarters won two in Crime Investigation and Prosecution and two in Police Modernisation for a total of four awards.