AP Polytechnic CET 2026 Notification Released

The State Council of Technical Education and Training has announced the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (PolyCET) 2026 for admission to various diploma courses across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27. The online application process begins on 3 March 2026, and interested candidates can apply via the official website.

Based on their Polycet 2026 rank, students will be allocated seats in diploma programmes including Engineering, Non-Engineering/Technology, Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, and Fisheries in both government and private polytechnic colleges in the state.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or be appearing for the March 2026 examinations to apply. The application deadline without late fee is 4 April 2026. The application fee is Rs. 400 for OC and BC candidates, and Rs. 100 for SC and ST candidates.

The Polycet 2026 exam will be held on 25 April 2026 at various centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Key dates:

- Online registration begins: 3 March 2026

- Last date for online registration: 4 April 2026

- Polycet exam: 25 April 2026