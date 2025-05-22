AP Ration Cards: No Marriage Proof Needed for Ration Card, Says Nadendla Manohar

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar assured that people who have recently applied for new ration cards need not worry. He stated that applications will be processed within 21 days of submission.

Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada, the minister addressed rumors about needing a marriage certificate for ration card applications. He clarified that there is absolutely no need to submit a marriage certificate, wedding card, or wedding photo for a new ration card. He warned field-level staff not to make any mistakes regarding this and emphasized that applications must be accepted from all eligible citizens.

If there are any doubts, field officers are instructed to inspect the case on-site and make a decision accordingly. The minister also said that free ration cards will be issued to 4.24 crore people in June, and that the government has complete and accurate records.

Manohar added that the government is using technology to improve services and make them more accessible to the public. He announced that a smart rice card with a QR code will be introduced soon, and various departments are working together at the field level to make this happen.

He mentioned that any family member can be added to the ration card, regardless of age. However, only the names of deceased individuals are currently being considered for removal.

People will also be allowed to change the “Head of the Family” on the card. Additionally, the minister noted that there is now a simpler process to correct incorrect details, which can be done at the Tehsildar level, without needing to approach the Joint Collector.







