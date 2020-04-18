AP records 31 new Coronavirus positive cases, tally tops 603

The media bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday (April 18) states that 31 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of Corona cases reach to 603, Active cases 546, Discharged 42, and Deceased 15. Among the COVID-19 cases across the state, Kurnool tops with 129 positive cases and followed by Guntur with 126 cases. Apart from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, the Coronavirus positive cases were reported in other 11 districts in the state.

District wise list of Coronavirus positive cases as on (April 18)

Kurnool - 129

Guntur - 126

Krishna - 70

Nellore - 67

Prakasam - 44

Kadapa - 37

West Godavari - 35

Chittoor - 30

Visakhapatnam - 20

East Godavari - 19

Anantapur - 26







