AP Retrospect 2019: Here are the govt's welfare schemes that changed the state's fate

After 3650 kilometres pf Padayatra for a year in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019 defeating TDP with a massive mandate. The young leader who inherited the qualities of his father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy has followed his steps in every walk of life and went on to become CM after ten years of establishing the YSR Congress Party. Jagan Mohan Reddy's ambitious Navaratnalu promise had brought him o power. Within no time, he has started implementing plenty of schemes to all sections of people on Jet speed, grabbing people's love and affection.

Soon after the taking oath, the CM has jumped into the field with the implementation of Navaratnalu. Here is the list of the schemes.

1. YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Samman Yojana

YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme offers Rs 50,000 financial assistance to farmers for four years starting from 2020. Each farmer would get Rs 12,500 per year. Besides, the govt will provide zero-interest loans and free borewells and cold storages and food processing units in all constituencies. The government has sanctioned Rs. 8750 crores for this scheme.

2. Jagananna Amma Vodi

The government has introduced the scheme of providing the allowance of Rs. 20,000 per student as part of the Fee Reimbursement scheme.

3. YSR Arogyasri

The Arogyasri scheme applies to all medical treatments exceeding Rs 1,000, which would be borne by the government. Along with Arogyasri, the government sanctions budget to Infrastructure facilities for Hospitals with 1500.00 crore, Honorarium to Asha Workers with 455.85 crore, Medical Buildings with 68.00 crore, Dr. YSR Tribal Medical College with 66.00 crore, Government Medical College, Gurajala 66.00 crore Kidney Research Centre, super speciality hospital at Palasa, Srikakulam District 50.00 crore and State Cancer Institute 43 crore.

4 Jalayagnam

Under this scheme, lakhs of families would be benefited by the irrigation projects in the state. Completion of Polavaram project on a war footing is promised, and the works are going at a brisk pace. The govt held reverse tendering held to save the money. The spillway area works will be completed in June 2020.

5. Ban on Alcohol

The government has brought a new liquor policy of holding liquor shops by itself. The shops are reduced by 20 per cent while the bars and restaurants have cut down by 40 per cent in the state and also the timing of running the shops is fixed a 10 am to 8 pm.

6.Amma Vodi

In view to encouraging the families with school-going children, the YSRCP promises to provide Rs 15,000 towards assistance to all the parents who send their children to school. For this, the govt has allocated Rs. 6455 crore for 2019-20.

7. YSR Asara

The scheme emphasises on the loan waiver for women's co-operative societies. Besides, zero-interest loans would be issued through YSR Cheyootha. The YSRCP intends to support all women from SC, ST, BC and Minority Communities, who are aged above 45.

8. Houses for poor

The YSRCP promised to build 25 lakh homes for the poor, and the government has introduced YSR Navasakam to identify the beneficiaries in all the districts.

9. Pension Hike

The eligibility age criteria of 65 years for the pensions is reduced to 60 years. Senior citizens aged above 60 would be given Rs 2,000 while the physically challenged would be granted an allowance of Rs 3,000

Along with Navaratnalu, the government has come up with various schemes like New Sachivalayam system, which provided more than 1 lakh jobs so far. The government has also promised to issue job notifications every January.

YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme to compensate the fisheries who lost their livelihood during the ban on fishing and compensation to the AgriGold victims with 263 crores also introduced.

YSR Kalyana Kanuka to provide financial assistance to girl's marriage in the family, YSR Pesniosn schemes to old age and widows, YSR financial assistance to Brahmins, Kapus and other castes, YSR grants to minorities pilgrimages are also implemented in the state. However, the government is going all out to bring new schemes in future.

The latest one is YSR Arogya Asara scheme launched, which aims to provide the patients of Rs.225 per day or a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month for the prescribed relaxation time.

With the state in financial crisis, it remains to be seen ow the government could gather the funds to implement all these schemes