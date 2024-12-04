  • Menu
AP ‘Samagra Shiksha’ bags National Award

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu
Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu 

Highlights

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha has been awarded the National Award for being the Best State in implementing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and other schemes for persons with disabilities.

President Droupadi Murmu presented this award to Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao.

The State of Andhra Pradesh won the award as part of the ‘National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2024’ programme held under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyang Jan) on Tuesday in New Delhi on the occasion of the World Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Department of School Education and Samagra Shiksha along with the Inclusive Education division played a key role in achieving this recognition.

On the occasion, Secretary of the Department of School Education Kona Sasidhar, Director of the Department of School Education Vijayaramaraju V and Samagra Shiksha SPD B Srinivasa Rao were congratulated and special appreciation was given to the Inclusive Education division. Sweets were distributed to the Samagra Shiksha staff in celebration of the award.

Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha is leading the way in providing quality educational opportunities for persons with disabilities. As part of this, the State has gained global recognition by offering equal educational opportunities through digital learning methods and internet-based tools for students with disabilities.

Yoga events conducted under Inclusive Education have been successful, focusing on raising awareness of the social rights of persons with disabilities and enhancing their empowerment.

