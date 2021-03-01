AP SEC expresses anguish over Varla Ramaiah at All party meeting, sends him out

Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's meeting with all party leaders is over. The SEC discussed about the municipal elections with all party leaders. YSRCP spokesperson Narayana Murthy, Padmaja Reddy, Varla Ramaiah from TDP, Wilson from CPI, Mastanvali from Congress, YV Rao from CPM were present. The SEC urged all parties to consider the appeals of political parties and abide by the electoral code and warned that the action be taken if the election code is violated.

During the all-party meeting, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah was sent out by the SEC. Nimmagadda expressed impatience over the obstruction at every step of the meeting. Despite repeated warnings, Varla Ramaiah resorted to disturbing meeting and was sent out of the meeting. Varla Ramaiah who came out accused SEC of not working properly.

After the meeting with SEC, YSRCP spokesperson Narayana Murthy told the media that they had told the SEC that rights of the volunteers not be violated. He said volunteers were acting as a bridge to government welfare schemes and told SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar not to take the mobile phones of volunteers during polling. He asked the SEC to control the TDP's attacks on YSRCP candidates.

Narayana Murthy said that the SEC has been asked to register a case against Chandrababu, who was protesting at Renigunta airport by violating the code.