AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh briefs governor over steps taken for Panchayat Elections 

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Wednesday morning. On this occasion, he briefed the governor on the arrangements being made for panchayat elections in the state and the steps being taken. He urged the governor to direct government and its employees to provide full support to the elections. In addition, the SEC informed the governor over the disciplinary action taken against some of the IAS officers recently.



The meeting will be followed by a video conference with SEC and collectors. Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner Girija Shankar and all district collectors, SPs and district panchayat officials will attend the meeting. The nomination process for the first phase of panchayat elections will begin from the 29th of this month. Arrangements for the filing of nominations will be reviewed at the meeting.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das scheduled to meet the governor to brief the steps being taken by the government for the panchayat elections. It is learnt that there is also an opportunity that SEC will inform governor over its assistance to SEC in the conduct of elections.

Meanwhile, Adityanath Das has asked government unions to take part in election duties. Adityanath Das met union leaders on Tuesday at his camp office in Vijayawada. He told them about the implementation of the code and the duties of the employees and also explained to them about the election arrangements. He said it was difficult to conduct elections and vaccinations at the same time. He said he had already written a letter to the centre on how to proceed on this. He assured that he would discuss the matter in a meeting with the state election commissioner on Wednesday.