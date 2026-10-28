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AP SEC reschedules MPTC, ZPTC election schedule, polling in 5 November

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Andhra Pradesh SEC reschedules MPTC and ZPTC elections, shifting polling to November 5 and counting to November 7 due to staff shortages and overlapping municipal election duties.

AP SEC reschedules MPTC, ZPTC election schedule, polling in 5 November
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AP SEC reschedules MPTC, ZPTC election schedule, polling in 5 November

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Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the decision to reschedul polling and counting for the MPTC and ZPTC elections, amid the shortage of police personnel and polling staff.

The polling, which is supposed to be held on 3 November, will now be held on 5 November from 7am to 5pm. Re-polling, if required, will be held on 6 November. Meanwhile, counting has been postponed from 5 November to 7 November and will begin at 8am, with results to be declared as soon as counting is complete.

The changes were made because the counting of municipal election votes coincides with Parishad election polling. The SEC said the revised schedule would help ensure staff and other resources are used efficiently.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha also announced that voting at 88 polling stations in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts will end at 3pm.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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AP SECMPTC ZPTC Elections 2026Andhra Pradesh ElectionsPolling Schedule ChangeAnil Chandra Punetha
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