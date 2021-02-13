AP Second phase pachayat poll: 65 per cent polling recorded in Chittoor district

Tirupati: In the second phase of the Panchayat poll held in Chittor district on Saturday, 65 (Sixty five) per cent voting was recorded up to 1.30 pm.

In all 17 mandals in four Assembly segments including Piler, Tamballapalli, Madanapalli and Chandragiri went to polls in the second phase which is so far incident-free, according to official sources.

District collector Harinarayan and Madanapalli sub-collector M Jhahnavi extensively visiting the mandals, monitoring the polling.

The polling was dull in the morning but was picked up later resulting in the voting reach 65 per cent in the afternoon.