AP secretariat employees carries out Pen-down the program in demand to the abolition of PRC GOs

Andhra Pradesh employees have intensified their movement on the PRC movement. Employees in the secretariat carried out a pen-down program demanding that the government abolish the PRC GOs. The computers at the secretariat were shut down on Friday as it was a holiday on Saturday. As a result, government activities came to a standstill. It is learned that the workers will continue their strike till their demands are resolved.



AP Government Employees Federation President Venkatrami Reddy said the Chalo Vijayawada program was a success and opined that Vijayawada has never seen such a movement in history. Meanwhile, the employees union leaders made it clear that none of the TDP and Jana Sena parties were involved in the Chalo Vijayawada agitation.



Venkatrami Reddy further said that there is no truth over police cooperating with the employees. He said that police have stopped the employees from reaching Vijayawada. He said it was rhetorical for CS to talk of interim relief as an interest-free loan and questioned whether the PRC had anything to do with the DA. He said that every employee would be paid as per the directions of the Centre.