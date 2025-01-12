AP sees rapid development under NDA govt., says Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

Following the establishment of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, the state has witnessed a significant uptick in development initiatives, according to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He recently highlighted multiple accomplishments achieved within just six months under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, contrasting them with the prior five years of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

Kalyan pointed out that since the NDA took power, the central government has approved several major projects including the construction of Amaravati, the Polavaram project, and various industrial parks, contributing to an inflow of investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees into the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs. 2.08 lakh crore in Visakhapatnam, further underscoring the commitment to development in Andhra Pradesh.

In his comparison, Pawan Kalyan asserted that the achievements made in the last six months surpass those of the YSRCP administration over the past five years. He noted that the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Department constructed 3,750 kilometers of CC roads in a mere six months, in stark contrast to the 1,800 kilometers completed during the entire tenure of YSRCP.

Additionally, Kalyan emphasized the significant advancements in housing for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), stating that while YSRCP allocated Rs. 91 crore for such initiatives, the NDA government has mobilized Rs. 750 crore in just half a year. He also mentioned the establishment of 22,500 mini-gokuls under the current administration, compared to only 268 set up previously.

With ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing infrastructure and stimulating economic growth, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan believes that Andhra Pradesh is on a promising path of development under the NDA government’s guidance.